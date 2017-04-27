POMONA, New Jersey (KRON/CNN) — There is growing concern over the popular Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.”

It has some high schools warning parents about teen suicide.

A cautionary tale about suicide is the latest binge TV rage for high school age viewers. Among the 15-year-old girls KRON4 spoke with, those who hadn’t seen it are getting ready to.

“A lot of my friends have watched it and said it’s really sad, but also they just really enjoyed it,” high school student Lisa Caputo said. “They said they cried a lot…”

“13 Reasons Why” is an adaptation of a popular young adult novel where the central character explains her suicide on audio tapes she leaves behind, sending her perceived tormentors on a kind of post-mortem scavenger hunt.

Engaging tv, but to some, it was troubling.

“I think it sends a message kind of glamorizing suicide,” high school student Anna Broaddus said.

Watching the show, you may find it relentlessly depressing and hyperdramatic.

But experts CNN spoke with say it’s also unnecessarily graphic and unrealistic. There’s concern it could cause some real problems.

“We’re worried about suicide contagion,” Rockland County Mental Health Director Dr. Susan Hortner said.

All high schools in Rockland County made a collective decision to caution parents about the series, relying on talking points published by the National Association of School Psychologists.

The fear is students could identify too strongly with Hannah, the main character.

“That’s part of the concern about the glamorization of suicide that somehow if you end your life, you’re going to be able to exact your revenge; you’re going to be able to affect people from beyond the grave,” Dr. Hortner said.

Key professionals say it’s for adults to talk to teens viewing the show.

“I discussed it with my daughter, and it made her more mindful of the impact her actions have on other people, that she may not have considered before,” mother Wendy Dunbar Mater said.

Top Posts & Pages