Protesters begin to gather in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — Protesters have begun to gather Thursday in Berkeley following the cancellation of a speech by conservative commentator Ann Coulter.

Coulter said that she was forced to cancel her speaking event at the University of California, Berkeley amid concerns of violence but might still “swing by to say hello” to all her supporters.

Police and university officials said they are bracing for possible trouble whether Coulter comes to campus or not, citing intelligence and online chatter by groups threatening to instigate violence.

The group Oath Keepers, with supporters of Coulter, is planning to hold a rally at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in downtown Berkeley. The rally is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will include conservative speakers.

Another group called the International Socialist Organization is gathering for a news conference to speak out against the “alt-right,” an offshoot of conservatism characterized by white nationalism. They will meet today at noon at the corner of Bancroft Way and Telegraph Avenue.

Gathering so far at MLK Jr. Civic Center Park in #Berkeley peaceful. Demonstrators say they’re here in support of free speech @kron4news pic.twitter.com/t12fj5CiBE — Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) April 27, 2017

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, city officials urged the public to be vigilant in the event that protests and mass gatherings occur.

“Mass gatherings of any kind attract a broad variety of people and, inevitably, that means an array of different motives and intentions,” officials said. “If you are at a demonstration and you see violence, separate yourself. Keep a distance from violence. If you can do so safely, report it to police.”

City officials said they will continue to develop strategies to ensure safety for all who attend demonstrations.

“We will work to identify, investigate, arrest and prosecute anyone who commits crimes in our community,” city officials said.

Group “Oath Keepers” has setup a makeshift triage area in anticipation of possibly needing to treat injured demonstrators @kron4news pic.twitter.com/YEtvwIfGqr — Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) April 27, 2017

Competing groups try to shout each other down at Uc berkeley campus @kron4news — Dan Kerman (@DanKermanSF) April 27, 2017

