SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three San Francisco Police Department officers were injured Thursday night in a two-car crash in San Francisco.

Around 10:44 p.m., two marked police cars were responding with lights and sirens to a call for backup at 15th and Valencia streets when the vehicles crashed at 15th and Mission streets, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Two officers were in one car, and one officer was in the other, police said.

All three officers were taken to the hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening.

One of the vehicles crashed into a fire hydrant before hitting a building.

Other officers handled the incident at 15th and Valencia streets, police said.

It was not immediately made clear how the collision occurred.

The police department’s Traffic Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.

