6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes the Philippines

MINDANAO, Philippines (KRON) — A 6.8 magnitude earthquake has struck the Philippines on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
There is no tsunami threat as a result of the earthquake.
No other information has been made available.
