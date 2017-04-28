California prisons ordered to provide accommodations to transgender inmates

Associated Press Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A federal judge is ordering California prison officials to provide for free undergarments that flatten the chest of transgender inmates at women’s prisons.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar issued the order on Friday in a federal lawsuit that earlier led California to become the first state to provide taxpayer-funded sex reassignment surgery to an inmate.

The state Corrections Department also agreed as part of the suit to give transgender inmates access to certain products.

Tigar ruled on Friday that those products must include bracelets, earrings, hair brushes and hair clips for transgender inmates at men’s prisons. He said the state must provide compression tops and binders for free to transgender inmates at women’s prisons.

The corrections department did not immediately have comment.

