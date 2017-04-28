Disabled BART train in Oakland prompts major delays

OAKLAND (KRON) — BART is experiencing major delays in all directions from Oakland Friday morning, according to BART officials.

A stalled train at Lake Merritt Station is the source of the problem.

The delays were initially impacting Dublin and Fremont lines only.

However, the issue is still not resolved, and is now affecting all directions.

The term “major” means a delay of at least 15 minutes, according to KRON4 traffic reporter Robin Winston.

There is no time estimation for when trains will resume normal service.

Consider taking alternate routes.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

Major delay in downtown Oak in all dirs due to a disabled train at LAKE. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) April 28, 2017

Update: The delay was upgraded to MAJOR and now its from downtown OAKLAND to all directions. Plan ahead. https://t.co/P6vAdXEZyA — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) April 28, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES