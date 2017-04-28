Dog food recalled for possible euthanasia drug contamination

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A dog food brand you may be familiar with is recalling some of it’s products after discovering it may be contaminated with a euthanasia drug.

The Texas-based company, Cocolicious, is recalling two flavors of canned dog food; Chicken & Beef marked with “best by” date July 2019 and Beef & Turkey with “best by” date August 2019.

“The safety of pets is and always will be our first priority. We sincerely regret the reports of the discomfort experienced by the pet who consumed this food,” the company said in a statement.

Any one who has purchased the above products is asked to throw them away or return them for a full refund.

