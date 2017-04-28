Dog food recalled for possible euthanasia drug contamination

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A dog food brand you may be familiar with is recalling some of it’s products after discovering it may be contaminated with a euthanasia drug.

The Texas-based company, Cocolicious, is recalling two flavors of canned dog food; Chicken & Beef marked with “best by” date July 2019 and Beef & Turkey with “best by” date August 2019.

“The safety of pets is and always will be our first priority. We sincerely regret the reports of the discomfort experienced by the pet who consumed this food,” the company said in a statement.

Any one who has purchased the above products is asked to throw them away or return them for a full refund.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s