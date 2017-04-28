First suspect arrested for BART mass mob attack

OAKLAND (KRON) — BART officials have announced the first juvenile suspect from a violent robbery over the weekend has been arrested, Friday afternoon.

The first suspect from Saturday’s violent robbery, a minor, has been arrested. More warrants for multiple identified suspects on the way. — SFBART (@SFBART) April 28, 2017

About 40 to 60 juveniles have jumped the fare gates at the Coliseum Station Saturday night, April 22. and ran towards the second-story platform. Shortly after all the juveniles entered a Doublin-bound train car after it approached the station, said BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost.

The juveniles grabbed bags and cell phones from passengers and took off into the surrounding East Oakland neighborhood before BART officers could respond. Bart officials said two passengers were struck in the face during the process.

This comes after BART officials have shared information with local law enforcement agencies.

Police have announced more warrants have been issued for multiple identified suspects, and our on the way.

