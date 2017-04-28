Fremont man arrested for allegedly grabbing women at a grocery store

FREMONT (BCN) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for suspicion of sexual battery for allegedly grabbing two women inappropriately at a Safeway grocery store in Fremont on Wednesday, police said.

Officers went to the Safeway in the 3900 block of Washington Blvd. at 5:07 p.m. on Wednesday to investigate a report that a man was in the store harassing women and had grabbed two women inappropriately, police said.

The reporting party told the officers that the man appeared to be drunk and fled in a Ford Explorer, according to police.

The officers ran the vehicle’s license plate and it came back to Newark, police said.

When the Fremont officers contacted Newark police to ask for assistance, Newark police said they already had stopped the vehicle and were investigating the matter, according to police.

The Newark officers who searched the Ford Explorer observed a bottle of unopened Jameson whiskey with a Safeway label lock still attached to the top of it, Fremont police said.

Officers also watched video surveillance footage from inside the Safeway that showed the suspect’s actions, according to police.

Investigators are asking the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office to charge the suspect with two counts of sexual battery, police said.