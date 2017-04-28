Gary’s Mailbag: You were hilarious at the St. Francis Hotel show

By Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • Why didn’t you jump all over Madison Bumgarner after his dirt bike accident? – Andrew
  • The best part of draft night was not hearing Jed York’s name. Stay out of the way! – David
  • My dad said you were hilarious at the St. Francis Hotel show. Thanks! – Lisa DeBartolo
  • Has Steve Kerr been coaching in extreme pain all season? – Raymond
  • I loved your Aretha Franklin and Jennifer Hudson New York stories, but did you really sleep through Cats? – Bern

Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.

