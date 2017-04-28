Gary’s Word: My parent’s support

Gary Radnich Published:
Gary Radnich is the bay area's biggest name in sports broadcasting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Over my 30-plus years working in the Bay Area, the most asked question I receive is, ‘When do you sleep?’

It starts with a 7:45 a.m. phone call for Darya’s early morning newscast. Then, it’s 3 hours of KNBR radio, followed by TV newscasts at 5, 6, 8, and 10. No sweat, because I love it.

The story here is my 97-year-old mother watches and listens to each and every show.

And she’s done it for the last 30-plus years.

Before his passing, my father never missed either.

In fact, in his various businesses, if a customer said he either watched me play basketball or watched or listened to our shows, he would comp them.

I’m doing my best to support my kids in the same manner.

But trust me, my parents left me big shoes to fill.

