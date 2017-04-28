SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Santa Clara police are looking for two remaining suspects in connection with a stolen identity case.

Officers were already able to arrest one man. Officers say the suspect stole a wallet out of an unlocked car parked in the 2400 block of Alvarado Drive and used the credits cards to steal over $1,000 worth of cash and goods.

He was identified after a worker at Calaveras Hills Continuation High School in Milpitas found a bag containing identification cards in the school parking lot.

Police are still looking for two more suspects.

The suspect arrested is facing charges in Santa Clara County Jail.

