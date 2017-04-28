‘Hands Around City Hall’ mark Los Angeles riot anniversary

By Published:
Los Angeles City Council members and others gather outside City Hall, to participate in a ''Hands Around City Hall'' a symbolic gesture of "cross-cultural unity" on Friday, April 28, 2017 in downtown Los Angeles. Hundreds of people, including City Hall employees and schoolchildren, took part in Friday's noon event to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the LA riots. AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles City Council members and others have marked 25 years since the LA riots by joining hands and surrounding City Hall.

Hundreds of people, including City Hall employees and schoolchildren, took part in the event Friday, the eve of the anniversary.

Organizers say the “Hands Around City Hall” event was a symbolic gesture of “cross-cultural unity.”

Saturday is the anniversary of the 1992 riots that erupted in South Los Angeles after a jury acquitted four white police officers in the beating of black motorist Rodney King.

The violence claimed more than 50 lives and caused more than $1 billion in damage as rioters burned and looted hundreds of stores.

