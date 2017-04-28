Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to sexual battery incident in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (BCN) — A juvenile suspect in a sexual battery that happened Thursday on the Santa Rosa Junior College campus was arrested today, campus police said.

Two underage high school students, one male and one female, were on a field trip at the junior college’s planetarium when the male suspect groped the girl over her clothing without her consent while he masturbated, the Santa Rosa Junior College Police Department said.

The girl notified high school officials and the officials contacted Santa Rosa Junior College District Police, officers said.

Neither of the students attends the junior college, police said.

Campus police investigated the incident along with local police, crisis counselors and high school officials. The girl was provided with victim resources and counseling by police and high school officials, and her parent was notified, police said.

The underage male was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor sexual battery and taken to Sonoma County Juvenile Hall, and his parent was notified, police said.

The names of the two students won’t be released because they are juveniles, police said.

The high school will be conducting its own investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact campus police at (707) 527-1000 and reference Case No. 17-227.