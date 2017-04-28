Man fatally shot in Fairfield bar, suspect on the loose

Bay City News Published:

FAIRFIELD (BCN) — Fairfield police are looking for a man who fatally shot a patron in a bar Thursday night.

The shooting in the 1700 block of West Texas Street was reported at 10:30 p.m., according to police.

Officers found the victim in the doorway with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield where he died early this morning, police Sgt. Matt Bloesch said.

The suspect fled toward West Texas Street.

He was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s who was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, Bloesch said.

Police searched the area with help from a California Highway Patrol helicopter but did not find the suspect.

Bloesch said the homicide is not related to three firebombings in Fairfield Thursday night and Friday morning.

