FAIRFIELD (BCN) — Fairfield police are looking for a man who fatally shot a patron in a bar Thursday night.
The shooting in the 1700 block of West Texas Street was reported at 10:30 p.m., according to police.
Officers found the victim in the doorway with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield where he died early this morning, police Sgt. Matt Bloesch said.
The suspect fled toward West Texas Street.
He was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s who was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, Bloesch said.
Police searched the area with help from a California Highway Patrol helicopter but did not find the suspect.
Bloesch said the homicide is not related to three firebombings in Fairfield Thursday night and Friday morning.
Top Posts & Pages
- Watch KRON 4 newscasts on live streams
- VIDEO: Police in standoff with murder suspect who allegedly shot and killed woman in Walnut Creek
- VIDEO: Highway 101 in San Mateo shut down due to fatal officer-involved shooting; stemmed from road rage incident
- VIDEO: Police stand-off with Walnut Creek murder suspect continues in Martinez
- VIDEO: BART identifies multiple suspects in Oakland Coliseum mob attack
- VIDEO: Protesters gather in Berkeley after cancellation of Ann Coulter speech
- United passenger reaches settlement with airline
- Vallejo neighborhood sideshow caught on camera
- Suspect in East Bay police standoff had ‘dating relationship’ with murder victim
- VIDEO: 6-figure salary considered “low-income” in parts of Bay Area