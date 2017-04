Many people concerned about their alcohol consumption postpone seeking help because Alcoholics Anonymous, rehab, or in-patient care can be stigmatizing, costly, or life-disruptive. It often takes facing severe health consequences, DUI, failed marriage, or a ruined career to seek help.

NEW TREATMENT

DxRx provides access to alcohol treatment specialists, safe medication, and ongoing monitoring for people who want to stop or reduce their drinking—all through a simple phone app.

https://www.dxrxmedical.com/home