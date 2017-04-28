North Bay man arrested after allegedly having sex with teen boy

Published:

NOVATO (BCN) — Novato police arrested a 52-year-old San Rafael man Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of having sex with a minor.

Around 4:15 p.m., a police officer saw a car parked in a secluded area behind a building in the area of State Access Road near Hamilton Parkway in Novato.

52-year-old Theodore Bahora of San Rafael, was in the back seat with a 16-year-old boy, police said.

Police learned Bahora and the teen met using an online application and arranged to meet for sex, police said.

Bahora was booked in the Marin County Jail for sexual intercourse with a minor, sodomy, and oral copulation with a person under age 18, indecent exposure, and arranging to meet a minor for sex, police said.

