Police: 19 cars broken into within two days in Belmont neighborhood

BELMONT (KRON) — Residents within Belmont, Calif. are advised to remove valuable possessions and locking up their vehicles properly after a series of mass car break-ins occurred within two days.

According to Belmont police, from April 27. through April 28. about 19 unlocked vehicles were broken into in the Central neighborhood of Belmont. All break-ins occurred in the overnight hours.

Authorities have said the break-ins have occurred within the following locations.

Notre Dame Ave

Arbor Ave

Folger Dr

Belle Monti Ave

Manzanita Ave

Academy Ave

Alden St

Alameda de las Pulgas

Fairway Dr

Pine Knoll Dr



It is unclear if the act was done by one suspect or multiple suspects, but police said majority of the vehicles were gone through with nothing taken. Some of the items reported stolen were two laptop computers.

Authorities have asked residents to go through security camera footage to help police identify a suspect(s), or a possible suspect vehicle. The suspect(s) are still at large.