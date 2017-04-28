VIDEO: Police, bomb squad, investigating East Bay apartment complex

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — Police, along with a bomb squad, are investigating an incident at an apartment complex in Fairfield Friday morning, according to Fairfield police.

The investigation was reported around 7:00 a.m. in the 2900 Block of North Texas St.

Police are warning residents they may hear loud pops, and that the loud noises are part of the investigation.

Some residents in surrounding apartments are being evacuated for their safety, according to police.

“This is related to an earlier incident where an incendiary device was released in front of the police department,” police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KRON4 for updates.

