Police locate suspicious device next to chemicals inside a Fairfield warehouse

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — Authorities have located and rendered a “suspicious device” located inside a warehouse in Fairfield, Calif., Friday afternoon.

According to Fairfield police, the device was located within the 2400 block of Crocker Circle, and the surrounding businesses on Crocker Circle and Huntington Drive were evacuated. The device was next to chemicals that, if ignited, pose a threat to people in the area.

A bomb squad was dispatched to the area quickly, and authorities closed down Huntington Drive to traffic.

Upon apprehending the device, authorities said the device was similar to the one used in a previous firebombing incident which occurred yesterday. Fairfield resident Matthew Scott Jones was arrested for three firebombing incidents, including a fire and explosion in front of the police department.

According to authorities, both incidents may be related and an investigation is still active and ongoing.

The evacuation order lasted about an hour, and was lifted about 1:26 in the afternoon.

No injuries have been reported, and police have asked residents to avoid the area due to the area being an active crime scene.

