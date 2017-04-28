Rookie Arroyo powers Giants to 4-3 win over Padres

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie Christian Arroyo homered, Brandon Belt had three hits including a double, and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Friday night.

Arroyo, playing in his fifth game since being called up on Monday, homered for the second time in three games leading off the bottom of the eighth inning off Ryan Butcher (1-1).

Joe Panik made a diving over-the-shoulder catch on Yangervis Solarte’s popup in short center field for the first out in the top of the ninth as Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless inning for his fifth save.

Derek Law (3-0) worked a scoreless eighth.

Giants starter Jeff Samardzija had lost all four of his previous starts and took the National League’s worst ERA into Friday. He had a 3-0 lead and hadn’t allowed a hit going into the top of the fifth before serving up a two-run home run to Ryan Schimpf, who homered for a third straight day.

Schimpf was 1 for 28 before starting the homer streak on Wednesday. His sixth home run cleared the 399-foot sign in center field, landing in AT&T Park’s vegetable garden.

Luis Perdomo allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits in six innings in his second start since coming off the disabled list with a shoulder injury.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Jarred Cosart on Saturday will throw his second bullpen session since going on the disabled list with a hamstring injury earlier this month, manager Andy Green said. “After we get past that, we’ll make a plan for what we’re going to do with him,” Green said.

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner, who suffered a separated shoulder in a dirt-biking accident earlier this month, was diagnosed with a Grade 2 AC joint sprain and is expected to be out until after the All-Star break, the team said on Friday. Bumgarner started rehab on Friday focused on improving his range of motion, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. . SS Brandon Crawford had an MRI for a groin injury before Friday’s game, Bochy said. Crawford came off the bereavement list for the death of his sister-in-law on Friday and is expected be out another day or two, Bochy said. . CF Denard Span underwent an MRI that “came out clean” and is ready to start baseball activities, Bochy said. Span is on the disabled list with a shoulder injury he suffered crashing into a wall in Colorado on April 22. . 3B Aaron Hill, out with a right forearm strain, threw from 75 feet and took batting practice on Friday.

UP NEXT

Padres RHP Jhoulys Chacin (2-3, 5.90 ERA) hopes to bounce back after giving seven runs in his last start against Arizona. Giants RHP Matt Cain (2-0, 2.42) pitched six shutout innings of two-hit ball in his last start against the Dodgers and has allowed two runs over 18 runs in his last three starts.

