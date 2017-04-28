San Francisco cable cars may go cashless after insider theft

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s cable-car system is considering becoming cashless after two employees were caught pocketing cash from riders.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency conducted an investigation and found two conductors had been stealing fare money.

Agency Director John Haley says using cash has been part of the cable car’s 140-year-old tradition, but it might be time to modernize.

The two employees accused of stealing are 61-year-old Albert Williams and 55-year-old David Reyes.

Williams was arrested last week. Police searched his home and found $32,000 in cash and a packed suitcase.

Reyes was arrested on Wednesday.

