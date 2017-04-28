South Korean military: North Korea test-fires unidentified missile

Kim Jong Un
In this image made from video released by North Korean broadcaster KRT on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un holds up the Supreme People's Assembly card in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea's parliament convened Kim Jong Un taking the center seat. The Supreme People's Assembly normally meets once or twice a year at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in central Pyongyang. (KRT via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP/KRON) – South Korean military says North Korea test-fired an unidentified missile.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the test was in the western part of its country. There were no other immediate details Saturday morning, including what type of missile was used.

North Korea routinely test-fires a variety of ballistic missiles, despite United Nations prohibitions, as part of its push to develop a long-range ballistic missile capable of hitting U.S. shores.

While shorter-range missiles are somewhat routine, there is strong outside worry about each longer-range North Korean ballistic test.

Saturday’s launch comes at a point of particularly high tension. U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a hard line with Pyongyang and sent a U.S. aircraft supercarrier to Korean waters.

The missile landed in the Sea of Japan. There is no word on if the test was successful.

