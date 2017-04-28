MARTINEZ (KRON) — The standoff with a Walnut Creek murder suspect has ended with an arrest Friday afternoon, according to KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun.

The suspect surrendered to police.

The man accused of shooting and killing a 47-year-old woman Thursday in Walnut Creek had a “dating relationship,” with the victim, police said Friday.

Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday the Walnut Creek Police Department responded to several reports that a woman had been shot in the street in the 1900 block of 1st Ave.

When police arrived, they found the 47-year-old had been shot multiple times. Her name will not be released until her family is notified of her death.

After allegedly shooting her, the suspect fled in a Chevrolet sedan, abandoning the car about a half-mile away on Lynvale Lane, police said.

Officers using dogs and a California Highway Patrol helicopter found the car about an hour later. The dogs were then able to track the suspect to a home on nearby San Luis Road.

By then the man had left the area, but at about 7 p.m. Walnut Creek officers spotted him in Martinez riding in the passenger seat of a silver Mercedes, which they pulled over near the intersection of Howe Road and Arnold Drive, police said.

The Mercedes driver got out of the car and was detained, interviewed by officers and later released.

The suspect did not get out of the car. He put a gun to his head and said he was going to “harm himself,” police said.

Police were in a stand-off in Martinez with the suspect, a 38-year-old man with addresses in Martinez and Walnut Creek, and say he was continuously raising his gun, threatening to harm himself.

At one point during the night, the man accidentally fired a single shot from a handgun through car’s windshield, but no one was struck by the bullet.

SWAT teams were in a standoff with the man until he got out of the car with his hands up at a little after 2 p.m. Monday.

The man had exited the car about an hour before he ultimately surrendered and at some point, police fired less-than-lethal sponge rounds at him, according to Cashion.

Cashion did not say if the suspect was struck by the rounds or if he was injured during his arrest.

Video shot by Haaziq shows the suspect dropping the gun out the window.

