Suspect in East Bay police stand-off had ‘dating relationship’ with murder victim

MARTINEZ (KRON) — A man accused of shooting and killing a woman Thursday in Walnut Creek had a “dating relationship,” with the victim, police said Friday.

Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday the Walnut Creek Police Department responded to several reports that a woman had been shot in the street in the 1900 block of 1st Ave.

When police arrived, they found the 47-year-old had been shot multiple times. Her name will not be released until her family is notified of her death.

Police are currently in a stand-off in Martinez with the suspect, a 38-year-old man with addresses in Martinez and Walnut Creek, and say he is continuously raising his gun, threatening to harm himself.

Marathon police standoff continues with murder suspect here in Martinez, Ca @kron4news pic.twitter.com/5x22XfgsPq — Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) April 28, 2017

Witnesses stated that after the suspect shot the victim, he got in a silver Chevy sedan and fled the scene, heading south on Buena Vista Ave.

Police say the suspect then abandoned the car on Lynvale Ln., and continued to run away on foot.

About an hour later, authorities found the abandoned car, and a contingent of SWAT Officers, K9’s, Patrol Officers and a CHP helicopter searched the area. The K9 tracked the scent of the suspect to a home on San Luis Rd., according to police.

Walnut Creek Police Department set up a perimeter around the house, closed San Luis Rd., and activated the SWAT Team (Central County SWAT, wh ich is Walnut Creek Police, San Ramon Police, Martinez Police, Pleasant Hill Police and BART Police).

Around 6:55 p.m., officers spotted the suspect riding in the front passenger seat of a silver Mercedes in Martinez. Aided by officers in Martinez, they conducted a high risk traffic stop on Howe and Arnold roads.

“During the traffic stop the driver exited the vehicle and was detained, interviewed, and later released,” police said. “Subsequently, the suspect put a gun to his head, remained in the vehicle and stated he was going to harm himself. Officers controlled the scene and after approximately twenty minutes they were relieved by Central County SWAT and their negotiators.”

At one point during the negotiations, police say the suspect accidentally fired his gun, but no one was injured.

Officers are still engaged in the stand-off Friday afternoon.

Around 2:00 a.m., Contra Costa County Sheriff’s SWAT Team relieved Central County SWAT, which police say is normal in a long-term event.

Police say the suspect is repeatedly raising his gun to his head, and that the suspect and the victim knew each other and had a “dating relationship.”

The Walnut Creek Police Department has a homicide warrant for the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to please call Walnut Creek Police Department immediately at 925-935-6400 or Detective Greg Leonard at 925-256-3523.