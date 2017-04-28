The World According to Gary: Raiders, 49ers 1st round NFL Draft picks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the 2017 NFL Draft.

In the first round of the NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers had the third overall pick. (They moved backward one spot in an exchange with the Bears for three additions picks). The team selected Solomon Thomas, a stand-out defensive tackle from Stanford. Gary and Darya seem to be impressed by the Red and Gold’s new General Manager, John Lynch, and his ability to “play poker” like a veteran GM.

Much further down on the draft board, the Oakland Raiders made a controversial move with the 24th overall pick. In need of a top-notch corner, Reggie McKenzie gambled on Gareon Conley. The Ohio State Buckeye is a suspect in an on-going sexual assault investigation. However, his cooperativeness with taking (and apparently passing) a polygraph test before the draft made him worth the risk.

BONUS! A Bay Area native’s reaction when he’s drafted 26th overall by the Atlanta Falcons is must-see TV.