Highway 101 in San Mateo shut down due to officer-involved shooting

SAN MATEO (KRON) — An officer-involved shooting on Highway 101 Friday evening has closed all but one lane of northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Mateo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was first reported as a traffic collision involving two vehicles at 5:28 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 near state Highway 92, CHP officials said.

A suspect then allegedly got out of a vehicle and began shooting. The CHP reported that one person was seen down on the right-hand shoulder.

At least one officer fired at least one shot.

Officer involved shooting US-101 NB south of SR-92 currently under investigation, we will give more details as they become available. — CHP RWC (@CHP_RedwoodCity) April 29, 2017

Heavy traffic northbound US-101 south of SR-92, avoid the area. — CHP RWC (@CHP_RedwoodCity) April 29, 2017

