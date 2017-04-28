Highway 101 in San Mateo shut down due to officer-involved shooting

SAN MATEO (KRON) — An officer-involved shooting on Highway 101 Friday evening has closed all but one lane of northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Mateo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was first reported as a traffic collision involving two vehicles at 5:28 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 near state Highway 92, CHP officials said.

A suspect then allegedly got out of a vehicle and began shooting. The CHP reported that one person was seen down on the right-hand shoulder.

At least one officer fired at least one shot.

