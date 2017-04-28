VIDEO: BART seeing overall rise in crime

OAKLAND (KRON) — BART officials say they are focusing on three hotspots–the Coliseum Station, as well as the Fruitvale and Bayfair stops.

And that is because of an overall rise in crime.

They say crime is up roughly 22 percent in the first three months of this year, compared to the same time last year.

The spike is driven mostly by robberies of smart phones or other personal electronics.

And while BART says it had already started stepping up patrols ahead of last Saturday’s attacks, now it is adding emergency staffing.

“Normally, you reserve emergency staffing for some type of critical incident like an earthquake, some kind of natural disaster, but in this instance, we felt so strongly about protecting our patrons and the general public that we’ve canceled one day off for our officers,” Deputy BART Chief Terence McCarty said.

Now, most BART officers will be working five, 10-hour shifts instead of four.

Also next week, BART police will enlist law enforcement assistance from Oakland, Hayward and the San Leandro police departments, as well as Alameda County Juvenile Probation.

BART also plans to create a task force to be up and running by next weekend.

