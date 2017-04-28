YUBA CITY (KRON) — The mother of missing Yuba City college student, Aly Yeoman, is speaking publicly for the first time.

Her 20-year-old daughter has now been missing nearly a month. Aly was last seen Mar. 30, leaving a friend’s house in Yuba City.

Her truck was found a few days later down a levee stuck in the mud.

Police found her cell phone and a single pair of footprints walking away from the truck.

Her mother says she’s been living through a nightmare and believes Aly is alive somewhere.

She says she chose to speak out now because she wants Aly and those who know about her to realize she’s not giving up.

“I wouldn’t put this on the worst enemy to go through this,” Paula Ede said. “For a while, I couldn’t eat or sleep, cause I felt if she’s not eating or sleeping, it’s not fair to do that. I’m terrified, I don’t know if she’s hurt. I don’t know who’s hurting her. I don’t know what’s happened. I just feel someone knows something, and they need to come forward.”

She says that despite the fact her daughter was busy with school and two jobs, she was constantly in touch, talking to her mother and texting her, saying she missed and loved her.

When the texting and calls suddenly stopped, Aly’s mom says she knew something was wrong.

The reward for information in the case is now more than $50,000.