VIDEO: Police stand-off with Walnut Creek murder suspect continues in Martinez

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — A stand-off between police and a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Walnut Creek is approaching its 12th hour Friday morning.

Police surrounded the suspect’s car Thursday in Martinez after the alleged shooting took place near the Lindsay Wildlife Museum on the 1900 block of First St. near Buena Vista Ave.

KRON4’s Averi Harper is at the scene on Howe and Old Orchard roads.

She is within viewing distance of the suspect, who remains in his car.

She says a machine delivered the suspect a phone. That is how police have been communicating with him throughout the stand-off.

Averi reports that at point a shot was fired, but it is unclear if it came from the suspect or from police.

Averi is reporting from the Pine St. exit off Highway 4.

She says drivers should be aware of the situation taking place, and that there are many street closures surrounding the area Friday morning.

Intense standoff in Martinez. Man inside vehicle pictured is suspect in Walnut Creek homicide that happened yesterday. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/B9JnPCaMw1 — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) April 28, 2017

