BERKELEY (KRON) — Store owners in Berkeley are trying to figure out a motive behind their business’ windows being smashed.

It happened to two different stores on Alcatraz Avenue in Berkeley.

The owner of Hercules Records says he and the other stores’ employees found BB gun pellets under the windows that were smashed.

Both stores affected have “Black Lives Matter” signs posted on their businesses. They think that could be the reason for the damage.

“Both of us have Black Lives Matter sign in our window, so it’s either a strange happening that’s not associated, or it’s directly related,” business owner Christopher Ford said.

Ford says he will be putting up security cameras but will not be taking any signs down.