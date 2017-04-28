Wild 94.9’s JV: What not to do at your kid’s graduation

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s check-in with Wild 94.9’s JV, JV tells KRON 4’s Darya Folsom about some of the cutest dog videos of the week and what not to do at your kid’s graduation.

Two of the cutest dog videos ever are circulating the web this week. Watch to see what happens when one dog gets too tired and playing.

An owner made some handy glasses for their dog when it rains.

Some parents will do anything to get a good picture of their kids.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES