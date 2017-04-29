23-month-old boy struck by a vehicle at a Union City parking lot

UNION CITY (KRON) — A toddler died Saturday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in Union City, according to police.

The accident occurred at 3:15 p.m. at a parking lot located on 1720 Decoto Road, upon arrival officers located a 23-month-old child under the vehicle.

Police said the child was removed from under the vehicle and quickly transported to nearby trauma center, but succumbed to his injuries while at the trauma center.

After a preliminary investigation officers learned the child was running from a store, where the parents were shopping. The child ran into the parking lot and was struck by a slow moving vehicle.

Police said alcohol nor drugs seem to be the cause of the accident, and the driver is fully cooperating with the police.