23-month-old boy struck by a vehicle at a Union City parking lot

By Published: Updated:

UNION CITY (KRON) — A toddler died Saturday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in Union City, according to police.

The accident occurred at 3:15 p.m. at a parking lot located on 1720 Decoto Road, upon arrival officers located a 23-month-old child under the vehicle.

Police said the child was removed from under the vehicle and quickly transported to nearby trauma center, but succumbed to his injuries while at the trauma center.

After a preliminary investigation officers learned the child was running from a store, where the parents were shopping. The child ran into the parking lot and was struck by a slow moving vehicle.

Police said alcohol nor drugs seem to be the cause of the accident, and the driver is fully cooperating with the police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s