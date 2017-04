BLACKHAWK, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 struck the East Bay, Saturday evening.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck approximately at 6:29 p.m. and it struck the town of Blackhawk located in Contra Costa County.

The earthquake was felt throughout the area from Antioch to Moraga.

No injuries or structure damages have been reported at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News with the latest updates on this story.