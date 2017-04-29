Video: Attempted carjacking led to officer-involved shooting on U.S. 101 in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO (KRON) — The man who died in an officer-involved shooting on U.S. 101 in San Mateo County Friday evening was in the process of committing a crime, according to newly released information.

According to the San Mateo police, the man was caught by California Highway Patrol officers during an attempted carjacking on U.S. 101 Friday evening moments before being fatally shot by three officers.

Friday night’s officer-involved shooting began as a car collision between the man and an East Bay woman. Police said when CHP arrived they discovered the man holding a handgun pointing it at the woman in the other vehicle.

It is unclear how the collision occurred but the San Mateo police department has launched an investigation to determine the relation between the collision and carjacking, according to Captain Dave Norris of the San Mateo police department.

“Part of the investigation will be to figure out whether the collision was part of the carjacking or whether the carjacking was a result of the collision.”

The decision made by the three CHP officers are now being questioned by city officials. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s office launched an investigation to see if the shooting of the suspect was justified.

In response, San Mateo police said the three officers gave the suspect warnings before they opened fire.

“Officers took extreme measures to issue commands to drop that firearm, to attempt to deescalate and negotiate with that suspect. Obviously, those attempts were unsuccessful,” said Captain Norris.

A preliminary investigation determined the East Bay woman was a random target.

The shooting blocked off U.S. 101 for at least seven hours during rush hour traffic, and it did not reopen until early Saturday morning.

The San Mateo County Coroner’s office has not released any information on the man who was killed.