SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you are traveling through the San Francisco International Airport Saturday, be prepared for a possible flight delay or cancellation.

As of 10:00 a.m., there were 108 delays, which include both arrivals and departures due to ongoing reconstruction of one of the airport’s runways.

The flights are delayed for at least an hour.

An additional 20 flights were cancelled altogether.

With about 30 flights arriving every hour, airport officials are encouraging passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.

For more dates impacted by the construction, click here: Runway repairs to cause delays at SFO

