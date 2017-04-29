Highway 101 reopens following fatal officer-involved shooting

SAN MATEO (KRON) — All lanes of northbound Highway 101 have reopened Saturday morning following a fatal officer-involved shooting Friday in San Mateo, according to California Highway Patrol.

The lanes were reopened around midnight, CHP said.

Officers shot an armed suspect on the highway near Highway 92, after the suspect reportedly got out of a car and started shooting.

Three CHP officers responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. All three of the officers fired their weapons, killing the man, according to the CHP.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The incident caused the closure of the northbound lanes of the highway for more than six hours.

