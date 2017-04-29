Police activity shuts down San Francisco Muni lines, avoid area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police activity is shutting down some Muni lines in San Francisco’s Mission District Saturday morning, according to San Francisco’s Department of Emergency and SFMTA.

The activity was first reported around 10:20 a.m. in between 3rd and 4th streets in the Mission area.

Both directions of Muni lines 14 and 14R are blocked at 5th and Mission streets, according to SFMTA officials.

Authorities are asking the public to please avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time.

