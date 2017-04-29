Police arrest 14-year-old accused of shooting at people in Union City

UNION CITY (KRON) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested last week in Union City on suspicion of resisting arrest following a report that he ran out of a house and started shooting at a group of people, police said Friday.
Around 11:00 a.m. officers responded to the 34800 block of Starling Dr., where the boy allegedly had been shooting at some people running toward Mann Ave.
The boy allegedly ran from officers before he was arrested, given a notice to appear in court, and released to a parent.
No one was injured in the alleged shooting, police said.
The boy’s identity will not be released because he is a minor.
