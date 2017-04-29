Police arrest man responsible for fatal hit and run collision in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY (BCN) — A cyclist died this morning in a hit and run collision on Highway 1 in the vicinity of Half Moon Bay and a suspect has been arrested, a

California Highway Patrol officer said.

Angel Gabriel Gongora, 29, of Half Moon Bay, was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail, according to CHP Officer Art Montiel.

Around 7 a.m., the CHP got a call of a vehicle collision on the highway south of Furtado Lane, Montiel said. Emergency responders found a man on the right shoulder with debris suggesting he could have been riding a bicycle, Montiel said.

The bicyclist was fatally injured and fire department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, the officer said.

Evidence and debris led investigators to an address close to the collision where the suspect was contacted and detained, Montiel said.

An investigation revealed that the suspect hit the cyclist with a Ford SUV and fled with the bicycle still lodged under the vehicle, Montiel

said.

The northbound lane of Highway 1 was closed for about three and a half hours for an investigation, but traffic was light at the time and there was little effect on traffic.

The colliion is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact CHP Officer Cesar Perez at (650) 369-6261.