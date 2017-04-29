MILPITAS (KRON) — Last week police arrested an Oakland man suspected of prowling in Milpitas, according to police.

On April 22 around 2:42 a.m., police responded to a home on Folsom Circle on a report of a stranger sitting on the patio furniture in the backyard.

Upon arrival, officers found 29-year-old Zachary Bowin coming out of the side gate of the residence, police said.

Police say he initially gave officers a fake name when he was arrested, but police were able to identify him as Bowin after he was fingerprinted at the Santa Clara County main jail.

No further details were made available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES