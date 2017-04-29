Police: Body found off the coast of Alameda deemed “suspicious”

Bay City News Published:

ALAMEDA (BCN) — A man’s body was found this morning in San Francisco Bay off the coast of Alameda, Alameda County sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies went out to the body at about 10:50 a.m. at the end of Broadway.

Someone called Alameda police at 8:44 a.m. and said something was floating in the water.

Police Lt. Matt McMullen said it was not obvious how the man died. Officers will be investigating it as suspicious until the coroner determines the cause.

“It’s absolutely suspicious,” McMullen said.

The investigation could become a homicide investigation depending on what the coroner finds.

Officers will also look into whether the man was a missing person.

The man’s identity will not be released until the coroner identifies him and notifies his family.

