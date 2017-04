CONCORD (KRON) — Authorities have shutdown a road in Concord Saturday night due to a rollover vehicle accident according to Concord police.

Concord police said the accident occurred at Wilson Lane at Denkinger Road around 11 p.m., and the authorities have asked residents to use caution when driving near the area.

There is no estimated time when the roadway will open.

The cause of the accident is unknown, and no injuries have been reported.