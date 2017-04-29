Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, wife Ciara welcome baby girl

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2016, file photo, singer Ciara, center left, and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson sit courtside during a NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards in New York. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his popstar wife Ciara are now parents to a baby girl, Sienna Princess Wilson. The couple announced the birth of their daughter on Friday night while the NFL draft was taking place. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

AP —  Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his popstar wife Ciara are now parents to a baby girl, Sienna Princess Wilson.

The couple announced the birth of their daughter on Friday night while the NFL draft was taking place.

Ciara posted to her Instagram account details of the birth. Sienna weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, according to the post.

The couple married last summer in England and announced they were expecting their first child together during the fall. This is the 28-year-old Wilson’s first child. Ciara has a young son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

