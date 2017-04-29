Sheriff deputies arrest man connected to stabbing in San Carlos

By Published:

SAN CARLOS (KRON) — Police arrested a man in connection to a late night stabbing in San Carlos, Friday night.

According to San Mateo County Sheriff Deputies, Bulmaro Maldonado was arrested for stabbing a male victim three times in the torso in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue, in a parking area.

Sheriff deputies said the stabbing occurred approximately at 11:55 p.m. Friday, April 28.

The victim provided a description along with identification to officers, and sheriff deputies were able to locate Maldonado at an address.

No information on the victim and what caused the stabbing was not immediately available.

According to sheriff deputies, Maldonado was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for attempted murder.

