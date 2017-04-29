The cast of “The Godfather” reunites in New York City for 45th anniversary of the film

Francis Ford Coppola
FILE - In this May 22, 2016 file photo, director Francis Ford Coppola poses for photographers as he arrives for the premiere of Verdi's "La Traviata'' at the Rome Opera House, in Rome. Coppola and the cast of "The Godfather" reunited for one evening and a double feature at Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the film's 45th anniversary. The Tribeca Film Festival closed out its 16th edition Saturday, April 29, 2017, with a grand double feature of "The Godfather," parts one and two. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Francis Ford Coppola and the cast of “The Godfather” reunited for one evening and a double feature at Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the film’s 45th anniversary.

The Tribeca Film Festival closed out its 16th edition Saturday with a grand double feature of “The Godfather,” parts one and two. After the screenings, Coppola was joined by cast members Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall, James Caan, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire on a stage decorated like the library of Marlon Brando’s don. A portrait of Brando hung above.

The group spoke frequently about the humble origins of the masterpieces. Coppola said he was “disappointed” in Mario Puzo’s book when he first read it. Pacino recalled thinking early in the shooting that it was “the worst film ever made.”

