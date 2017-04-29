VIDEO: 3 agencies investigating deadly officer-involved shooting on Highway 101

SAN MATEO (KRON) — Three separate agencies are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened Friday in San Mateo.

Officers shot an armed suspect on the highway near Highway 92, after the suspect reportedly got out of a car and started shooting.

Three CHP officers responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. All three of the officers fired their weapons, killing the man, according to the CHP.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The incident caused the closure of the northbound lanes of Highway 101 for more than six hours.

Now, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, San Mateo Police Department, and California Highway Patrol are all looking into different aspects of the incident.

The DA’s office is investigating the legalities of the officer’s actions.

The police department is investigating the actions of the man who was shot by the officers.

CHP’s part of the investigation is to look into how well the officers followed CHP protocol.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

