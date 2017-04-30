1 dead, 8 injured after mass shooting at a San Diego apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (KRON) — Officers in San Diego shot and killed a man after a mass shooting erupted at an apartment complex, Sunday evening.

According to the San Diego police, the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the 9000 block of Judicial Drvie near the La Jolla Crossroads Aaprtments. Police said eight people were injured, one confirmed dead.

BREAKING:We're onscene of a shooting in area 9000 Judicial. The suspect has been shot. There's NO further threat pic.twitter.com/i748XwEh3D — San Diego Police (@SanDiegoPD) May 1, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A shelter in place was issued for the area. The man gunned downed was the suspect, and officers have said there is no further threat to nearby residents.

The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time, and the conditions of the victims range from superficial to critical.

San Diego police launched a re-unification center at the northwest corner of Judicial Drive and Golden Haven.

An investigation has been lauched by the San Diego police, and officers will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Scene at La Jolla Crossroads right now. pic.twitter.com/rLchPUsa6y — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) May 1, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js