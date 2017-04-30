1 dead, 8 injured after mass shooting at a San Diego apartment complex

By Published: Updated:
8 injured, 1 dead after a mass shooting erupted in San Diego April 30, 2017. Photo Courtesy: Ryan Phillips .

SAN DIEGO (KRON) — Officers in San Diego shot and killed a man after a mass shooting erupted at an apartment complex, Sunday evening.

According to the San Diego police, the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the 9000 block of Judicial Drvie near the La Jolla Crossroads Aaprtments. Police said eight people were injured, one confirmed dead.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A shelter in place was issued for the area. The man gunned downed was the suspect, and officers have said there is no further threat to nearby residents.

The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time, and the conditions of the victims range from superficial to critical.

San Diego police launched a re-unification center at the northwest corner of Judicial Drive and Golden Haven.

An investigation has been lauched by the San Diego police, and officers will provide additional information as it becomes available.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s