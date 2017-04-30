21-year-old woman seriously injured in San Bruno hit and run

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — A woman was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a hit and run collision in San Bruno, according to police.
Around 1:43 p.m., San Bruno police officers responded to a report of a hit and run collision involving a car and a person riding a scooter at the intersection of Huntington Ave. and Herman St.
When officers arrived they found a 21-year-old woman lying in the roadway suffering from significant injuries, according to police.
The car that struck her had fled the scene, police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers were able to find the suspect car and the driver in South San Francisco. The driver was identified as 64-year-old Rafael Guerrero of South San Francisco.
Guerrero was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of hit and run involving a serious injury, police said.
This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
