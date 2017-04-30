4.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Sonoma County

GEYSERVILLE (KRON) — A 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit Sonoma County early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck about 20 miles north of Santa Rosa in the Geyersville community around 3:12 a.m.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

At this time no additional information is available.

