4.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Sonoma County

GEYSERVILLE (KRON) — A 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit Sonoma County early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake struck about 20 miles north of Santa Rosa in the Geyersville community around 3:12 a.m.
No damage or injuries have been reported.
At this time no additional information is available.
